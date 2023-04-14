SGTC hosts Spring Fling Open House Published 2:30 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Students were encouraged to engage their hands and their minds at the South Georgia Technical College Spring Fling Open House held recently in the James S. Peters gymnasium on the Americus campus.

Nearly 250 students from Sumter County High School, Schley County High School, Terrell Academy, Stewart County, Georgia Common, and Fresh Start Academy visited the SGTC Spring Fling Open House event to learn more about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs available. Individuals from the public also attended.

Each program instructor set up a booth or table with interactive displays that allowed students to experience what they would learn at South Georgia Technical College. The auto collision and repair program had a virtual paint program that allowed students to use 3D goggles to paint cars. The welding program allowed students to simulate welding metal. Cosmetology and Barbering program areas had manakins to show students how to braid, cut, or style hair and nails. The marketing and business programs had interactive games to challenge students and then the Financial Aid, Student Housing, WIOA, student activities and Student Affairs departments had games and activities set up for the students to enjoy. SGTC’s culinary arts students and faculty served hot dogs and sides to the students and adults who attend.

The SGTC Practical Nursing program allowed students to simulate giving a shot, the Medical Assisting Program shown students how to find veins, Sports and Fitness students demonstrated the art of putting, and Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement had students learn above distracted driving or walking.

Each student was asked to visit the program areas and garner at leave five signatures to be eligible for free prizes of sun glasses and beach balls and be entered into a drawing for SGTC Foundation Scholarships.

“This was a great day,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “I am so proud of the faculty and staff who put all of this together to showcase the different academic programs and activities available here. We truly offer the ‘complete college experience’ with nationally recognized academics, student activities, and intercollegiate activities. And we have on campus housing.”

South Georgia Technical College is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023 and has been celebrating the success of it graduates for the past 75 years or since 1948. Students who attend the Spring Fling Open House were given codes to waive the application fee for Summer and Fall Semester.

South Georgia Tech is currently registering students for Summer Semester which begins May 24th. The college will host registration for Summer Semester on Tuesday, April 18th at 9:30 and 1:30 p.m. in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus and in the main building on the Crisp County Center campus.

For more information or to register visit www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-931.2394 in Americus or 229.271.4040 in Crisp County. To see entire photo gallery of this event visit: https://www.southgatech.edu/photo/sgtc-hosts-spring-fling-open-house/