Apply Now for Summer Semester at South Georgia Technical College
Published 2:09 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for an eight-week summer semester session, which begins on May 24 and can be completed by July 27. There are no test requirements for admission. The college will be hosting in-person registration and orientation sessions on Tuesday, April 18 in Americus and on the Crisp County Center campus.

“Summer is an excellent time for individuals to enroll in classes and get a head start on their college education,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Students have the option to enroll in day, evening, and on-line classes. By enrolling this summer, students can complete their classes in eight weeks and be closer to attaining their goal of a college education and the skills needed to begin the career of a lifetime.

Registration and orientation on the Americus will begin in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus. The sessions will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Individuals are urged to come out and participate in the in-person orientation, registration and sign up for financial aid. The Crisp County Campus orientation and registration will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. also.

Instructors as well as administrators will be available to talk with students about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs offered at South Georgia Technical College.

South Georgia Technical College has a one-stop admissions process that allows students to apply, enroll, and register in the same day. Students also need to apply for financial aid as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

To apply for admission to South Georgia Technical College in Americus call 229.931.2394 and in Cordele, call 229.271.4040, or visit the website at www.southgatech.edu. Students must complete an application for admission with a non-refundable $25 application fee.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit classes. Enroll today and get ahead in your chosen career.