Hurricanes fall to USC Aiken in series finale

Published 7:51 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW third baseman Miles Hartsfield went 2 for 4 at the plate in the Hurricanes’ 7-1 loss at USC Aiken. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

AIKEN, SC. –The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team (GSW) fell to USC Aiken by the score of 7-1 in the final game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon, April 16, at the USCA baseball complex.

USC Aiken scored three runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning and they added another run in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

GSW fought back and scored a run in the fifth inning on a Jake Blinstrub RBI ground out, but the Pacers broke the game open in the sixth inning, as they scored another three runs on three hits and extended their lead to 7-1.

The Hurricanes only managed five hits, two of which belonged to Miles Hartsfield as he went 2-for-4.

On the mound starting pitcher Grant Adams struggled only pitched two innings gave up three hits, two walks, and three hits earning his fourth loss of the season.

GSW will look to shake off the loss as they travel to Albany to face off against Albany State for the second time this season in a midweek contest on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. GSW won the first game 7-1 back in March.

 

