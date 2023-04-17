Raiders fall to Terrell Academy 5-2 at home Published 4:49 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – In spite of out hitting the Eagles 9-8, the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) were unable to get the clutch, timely hitting they needed and fell to Terrell Academy (TA) 5-2 at home in the second game of a home and home series on Friday, April 14.

The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning by scoring three runs on three hits and would later add a fourth run in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly from Dozier Swain.

The Raiders had a chance to score some runs in the bottom of the second inning, as Will Godwin and Perry Usher notched back-to-back singles and Camden Rodgers drew a walk to load the bases. However, Scout Luvin grounded into a fielder’s choice, Matthew Saint popped out to second base and Luke Tarrer grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the threat. The Raiders had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the second, but came up empty.

SAR was able to cut its deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the third, as the Raiders scored two runs on RBI singles from Rodgers and Luvin, but that would be the only run production on the day for SAR.

The Eagles added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when Daylor Drawdy drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Though the Raiders tried to make a comeback with a leadoff single by Perry Usher in the bottom of the seventh, they were unable to push any runs across the plate and went on to lose to TA 5-2.

Perry Usher led the SAR offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate and he pitched a little over six innings as the starter, giving up five runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five.

The loss puts SAR at 10-6 overall and 5-3 in the GIAA Region 3-AAA standings. The Raiders will try to rebound from this setback when they travel to Abbeville, AL to take on Abbeville Christian Academy on Monday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.