SGTC Drafting Advisory Committee Meets Published 11:24 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The advisory committee for the drafting program at South Georgia Technical College recently held its spring semester advisory meeting in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. Representatives from the drafting profession met with faculty and staff of SGTC to discuss the continued development of the college’s drafting program.

South Georgia Technical College drafting instructor Kristie Hudson provided the committee with updates on the program and other related information.

Committee members present for the meeting were Teresa Crawford, Lead Designer, Cooper Lighting Solutions; Rick Nelson, Engineer, International Paper; Angie Wiseman, Fire Protection Sprinkler Designer; and Rob Evans, President, IPG Architects & Planners. SGTC Academic Dean Dr. David Finley and WIOA Coordinator Sandhya Muljibhai also participated.

The purpose of the advisory committee is to help South Georgia Technical College provide the best training for students to help them serve the needs of business and industry. Experts in program-specific fields keep SGTC program personnel abreast of changing conditions and technology in the workplace enabling the college to make sure students are fully prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificates of credit. Visit www.southgatech.edu to learn more about all the programs at SGTC and apply today. Summer semester begins May 24.