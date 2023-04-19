Wildcats’ two runs in bottom fifth enough to topple Lee County Published 11:07 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – After their 10-0 blanking of Taylor County on Friday, April 14, the Schley County Wildcats were poised and ready to exact revenge for a 6-1 loss at Lee County back on March 3. Thanks to a two-run single by Trenton Stubbs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Wildcats were able to do just that as they came from behind to defeat the Trojans 5-4 on Tuesday, April 18, at Wildcat Park.

The Trojans out hit the Wildcats 10-7 in the contest, but SCHS got the timely hitting when it was needed.

LCH jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Carter Singletary drove in two runs on an RBI single, but the Wildcats responded in their half of the inning when Owen Lamb drove in Carson Westbrook on an RBI single to centerfield.

LCH answered back with another run in the top of the second when Ethan Powell scored on a passed ball, but the Wildcats countered when Brody Fuller drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Jay Kanazawa was able to steal home plate. Just like that, the score was tied at 3-3.

The Trojans once again fought back in the top of the fourth when Brayden Proctor belted a solo home run over the centerfield wall to give LCH a 4-3 lead, but the Wildcats would have the last say in this contest.

In the bottom of the fifth inning with one out, Brody Fuller singled and Jack Clark drew a walk of LCH pitcher Gavin Smith. Then Smith walked Owen Lamb to load the bases for Trenton Stubbs. Stubbs promptly singled into right field and both Fuller and Clark were able to score to give the Wildcats a 5-4 lead.

Over the next two innings, both teams were able to put runners on base, but neither team could cash in with RBIs.

Ashton Raybon came on to pitch in the sixth inning for SCHS and pitched two scoreless innings with two hits, a walk and three strikeouts to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

Carson Westbrook led the way for the Wildcats offensively. He went 2 for 3 at the plate with two singles, a walk and a run scored. Owen Lamb, Trenton Stubbs and Jake Little each went 1 for 2 at the plate, with Stubbs driving in two RBIs and Lamb driving in one. Brody Fuller went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored and Ashton Raybon went 1 for 2 with a single and walk.

Lamb started on the mound for the Wildcats. In four innings of work, he gave up four runs on six hits, walked three and struck out five. Brody Smith came on in relief of Lamb and pitched one scoreless inning with just two hits, a walk and a strikeout.

The Wildcats (19-6, 12-0 A Division II Area 6) have now won three straight games and will play their final home game of the regular season against Crisp County on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. They will then finish the regular season on the road in Columbus at Calvary Christian School on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m.