Area Beat Report April 19, 2023

Published 2:51 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cromer, Cheyenne Danielle (In Jail), 30, Aggravated Assault
  • Ingram, Terrence Truman (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear
  • Josey, Clarence (In Jail), 66, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Leverette, Dexter Leon (Bonded Out), 33, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/19

  • 285 GA Hwy 49 N at 7:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 7:44 a.m., Bad Child
  • 3179 Lamar Rd. at 8:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 2548 Hwy 49 South at 11:32 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • 400 S. Pinetree Blvd. Thomasville RYDC at 2:12 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 205 Arlington Dr. at 5:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 155 Stonewall Dr. at 7:14 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at 7:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 E. near Standard Elevator Rd. at 11:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Culpepper Drive at US Hwy 280 E. at 11:57 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 232 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 238 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 506 US Hwy 280 E. at Get and Go at 1:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 S. at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 1:32 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 578 US Hwy 280 W at 1:49 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 126 Pecan Terrace at 8:06 a.m., Medical Call

4/20

  • 300 Bond St. at Plains High School at 7:18 a.m., Alarm Activation

