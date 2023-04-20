Area Beat Report April 19, 2023
Published 2:51 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cromer, Cheyenne Danielle (In Jail), 30, Aggravated Assault
- Ingram, Terrence Truman (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear
- Josey, Clarence (In Jail), 66, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Leverette, Dexter Leon (Bonded Out), 33, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/19
- 285 GA Hwy 49 N at 7:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 7:44 a.m., Bad Child
- 3179 Lamar Rd. at 8:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 2548 Hwy 49 South at 11:32 a.m., VIN Inspection
- 400 S. Pinetree Blvd. Thomasville RYDC at 2:12 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 205 Arlington Dr. at 5:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 155 Stonewall Dr. at 7:14 p.m., Welfare Check
- 109 Thomas Dr. at 7:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 E. near Standard Elevator Rd. at 11:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Culpepper Drive at US Hwy 280 E. at 11:57 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 232 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 238 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 506 US Hwy 280 E. at Get and Go at 1:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 S. at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 1:32 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 578 US Hwy 280 W at 1:49 a.m., Damage to Property
- 126 Pecan Terrace at 8:06 a.m., Medical Call
4/20
- 300 Bond St. at Plains High School at 7:18 a.m., Alarm Activation