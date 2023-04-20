Wildcats cruise to victory over Crisp County on Senior Night Published 9:45 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) jumped out to an early lead against Crisp County and never looked back en route to a 13-2 victory over the Cougars on Senior Night, April 20, at Wildcat Park.

For the two seniors on the Wildcats’ squad, Brody Fuller and Owen Lamb, it was a great way for them to experience their last regular season game at home as Wildcats.

SCHS wasted no time in gaining a commanding 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They scored four runs on three hits and took advantage of two walks and two errors committed by the Cougars. Both Brody Smith and Jake Little came through with RBI singles and Trenton Stubbs was able to score from second base on an error.

The Wildcats scored two more runs in the bottom of the second on a Sacrifice fly from Stubbs that brought in two runs. Then in the third inning, SCHS added three more runs on three-run homer by Lamb, making the score 9-0 in favor of the Wildcats. However, they still weren’t done. In the bottom of the fourth, SCHS scored four more runs on three hits, including an RBI double by Jay Kanazawa and an RBI single by Rylan Conner.

The Cougars were able to score two runs in the top of the fifth, but that would be all the run production they would get, as the Wildcats would go on to win 13-2.

Jake Little led the SCHS offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and Brody Smith went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Both Lamb and Fuller each had a hit in the ball game. Lamb’s only hit of the game was the three-run homer in the third and Fuller went 1 for 2 with a single and scored two runs.

Little was the starter on the mound for the Wildcats in this contest. In five innings of work, he gave up two runs on two hits, walked three batters and struck out three.

The Wildcats (20-6, 12-0 Area 6) will close out the regular season on the road in Columbus against Calvary Christian School on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. They will then get ready for the upcoming GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs.