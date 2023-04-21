Schley County Defensive Lineman Reggie Hinton signs with Shorter University Published 1:14 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

ELLAVILLE – Another local high school athlete has realized his dream of playing at the next level. On Friday, April 21, Schley County Defensive Lineman Reggie Hinton singed a letter of intent to continue his education and play football at Shorter University.

The signing took place amongst family, teammates and friends inside the media center at Schley County High School.

“I want to let all of you know that we are proud of Reggie’s accomplishments and hard work,” SCHS Athletic Director Gabe Theiss said. “We are excited about the opportunities that have come from that hard work. As all of you know in here, it takes a tremendous amount of work to get to the place where he is. It takes a lot of ability as well, but it doesn’t come without work.”

Hinton helped lead the Wildcats to a 12-3 record in 2022 and a berth in the GHSA Class A Division 2 state championship game, in which they lost to Bowdon by the score of 39-31.

During this past season, his senior year, Hinton had 12 solo tackles and 33 assisted tackles for a total of 45 tackles on the season. Included in those tackles were seven tackles for loss. Hinton also had two sacks on the season for a total of 14 yards lost and he had four hurries.

Hinton was also recruited by Rheinhardt University and Berry College, but in the end, he chose to compete for the Hawks. “Just the energy about the school and the school spirit,” Hinton said.

For Hinton, as well as for all of the Wildcats, getting to the state championship game will be one of the most memorable things they experience as high school football players, but personally for Hinton, his special memory was getting a sack to secure the win for the Wildcats in one of their games.

Hinton plans to major in Business Management and would like to own his own business after he graduates.