Area Beat Report April 21 through 24

Published 3:07 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barker, Johnny Charles (In Jail), 67, theft By Shoplifting
  • Brown, Antwuan Komacio (In Jail), 27, Reckless Conduct
  • Fencher, Camren Levoid (In Jail), 25, Housing for Webster County
  • Fencher, Lakeisha Marie (In Jail), 24, Holding for Webster
  • Gatewood, Barbara Lafrance (Bonded Out), 51, Failure to Appear
  • Hall, Crystal Journey (Bonded Out), 40, Harassing Phone Calls/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Hill, Kelli Michelle (In Jail), 20, Criminal Damage to Property
  • Simmons, Jorrey James (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Watts, Marquellis Bernard (Bonded Out), 25, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/21

  • 114 Pecan Circle at 12:57 a.m., Escort
  • Bumphead Rd. and Sunset Park at 7:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for traveling on wrong side of the road
  • 1637 GA Hwy 30 West at 4:08 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 343 King Dr. at 12:11 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at 9:25 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 154 Pas Road at 9:22 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 112 Easy St. at 8:56 p.m., Information for officer
  • 433 Flintside Dr. Lot B at 5:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 676 GA Hwy 280 E. at 12:06 p.m., Vehicle Fire

4/22

  • Hwy 19 South at 5:38 p.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 277 E. one mile from District Line Rd. at 5:15 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 237 Mockingbird Dr. at 5:05 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 108 Johnson St. at 1:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 227 Jenkins Rd. at 11:50 p.m., Theft
  • 156 Grey Stone Dr. at 10:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 280 E. and Lamar Rd. at 6:08 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 738 Hwy 118 at 5:42 p.m., Burglary
  • 1105 Southern Field at 12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 237 Lacross Rd. at 11:46 p.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 155 Oak Turn Dr. at 11:42 p.m., Loud Music
  • Moore Rd. at 11:36 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508 at 2:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 104 Mills St. at 1:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1107 Hwy 19 S at 12:26 a.m., Loud Music
  • Hwy 280 E and Cook Dr. at 12:25 a.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 49 N and 195 at 12:18 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

4/23

  • 512 GA Hwy 49 S. at 5:34 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 115 Santa Rosa at 11:33 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 194 Railroad St. at 5:34 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 E. at Pryor Cobb Rd. at 11:17 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 160 N County Line Rd. at 5:41 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt 403 at 5:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 367 GA Hwy 49 S at 7:14 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • 159 Beauchamp Rd. at 6:21 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

4/24

  • Albany Annex and Hwy 19 South at 5:28 a.m., Deer Accident Report

