Area Beat Report April 21 through 24
Published 3:07 pm Monday, April 24, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Johnny Charles (In Jail), 67, theft By Shoplifting
- Brown, Antwuan Komacio (In Jail), 27, Reckless Conduct
- Fencher, Camren Levoid (In Jail), 25, Housing for Webster County
- Fencher, Lakeisha Marie (In Jail), 24, Holding for Webster
- Gatewood, Barbara Lafrance (Bonded Out), 51, Failure to Appear
- Hall, Crystal Journey (Bonded Out), 40, Harassing Phone Calls/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Hill, Kelli Michelle (In Jail), 20, Criminal Damage to Property
- Simmons, Jorrey James (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting
- Watts, Marquellis Bernard (Bonded Out), 25, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/21
- 114 Pecan Circle at 12:57 a.m., Escort
- Bumphead Rd. and Sunset Park at 7:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for traveling on wrong side of the road
- 1637 GA Hwy 30 West at 4:08 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 343 King Dr. at 12:11 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 N at 9:25 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 154 Pas Road at 9:22 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 112 Easy St. at 8:56 p.m., Information for officer
- 433 Flintside Dr. Lot B at 5:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 676 GA Hwy 280 E. at 12:06 p.m., Vehicle Fire
4/22
- Hwy 19 South at 5:38 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 277 E. one mile from District Line Rd. at 5:15 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 237 Mockingbird Dr. at 5:05 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 108 Johnson St. at 1:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 227 Jenkins Rd. at 11:50 p.m., Theft
- 156 Grey Stone Dr. at 10:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 E. and Lamar Rd. at 6:08 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 738 Hwy 118 at 5:42 p.m., Burglary
- 1105 Southern Field at 12 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 237 Lacross Rd. at 11:46 p.m., Domestic disturbance
- 155 Oak Turn Dr. at 11:42 p.m., Loud Music
- Moore Rd. at 11:36 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508 at 2:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 104 Mills St. at 1:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1107 Hwy 19 S at 12:26 a.m., Loud Music
- Hwy 280 E and Cook Dr. at 12:25 a.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 49 N and 195 at 12:18 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
4/23
- 512 GA Hwy 49 S. at 5:34 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 115 Santa Rosa at 11:33 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 194 Railroad St. at 5:34 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 E. at Pryor Cobb Rd. at 11:17 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 160 N County Line Rd. at 5:41 p.m., Welfare Check
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt 403 at 5:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 367 GA Hwy 49 S at 7:14 a.m., VIN Inspection
- 159 Beauchamp Rd. at 6:21 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
4/24
- Albany Annex and Hwy 19 South at 5:28 a.m., Deer Accident Report