Schley County loses heartbreaker to Calvary Christian on Houston’s walk off RBI single Published 4:14 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

COLUMBUS – With the score tied at 9-9 between Schley County (SCHS) and Calvary Christian (CC) in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Wildcats were hoping to get one more out and send the game into extra innings. However, with runners at first and second with two outs, CC’s Cam Houston sent a 1-2 pitch from Rylan Conner into right field, scoring Brycen Spates from second and giving the Knights a 10-9 victory over the Wildcats in the regular season finale for SCHS.

With the loss, the Wildcats finish the regular season with an overall record of 20-7.

The Wildcats fell behind the Knights 8-3 in the early innings, but scored a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Owen Lamb. Then in the top of the seventh, SCHS exploded for five runs on three hits and took advantage of four walks and a hit batsman. At this point, the Wildcats were three outs away from a 9-8 come-from-behind victory.

Unfortunately for SCHS, that victory would not come to be. In the bottom of the seventh, things started out well for the Wildcats, as relief pitcher Rylan Conner was able to retire the first two batters he faced, putting the Wildcats within one out of victory. However, Conner Walked Ty Jones and gave up an RBI double to Brycen Spates that tied the game at 9-9.

SCHS decided to intentionally walk Andrew Saville, putting runners at first and second with two outs, but Houston’s walk-off single scored Spates from second and the Wildcats left Columbus with a heartbreaking 10-9 loss.

Brody Fuller led the SCHS offense by going 3 for 5 at the plate with a run scored and both Carson Westbrook and Ashton Raybon each went 2 for 3 at the plate, with Westbrook driving in two RBIs and scoring two runs and Raybon driving in a run and scoring another. Owen Lamb also had a two-hit game for the Wildcats, as he went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.

Raybon got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and took the loss. He gave up eight runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out five CC batters in four innings of work.

Rylan Conner came on in relief of Raybon and gave up two runs on three hits, walked two and struck out two.

The Wildcats will now turn their attention to Wilkinson County, whom they will host in the first round of the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs on Thursday, April 27. Times for the first two games are at 2 and 4 p.m.