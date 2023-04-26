Area Beat Report April 25, 2023
Published 9:10 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media arrest Summary
- Carter, Laquasha Deondra (In Jail), 31, Disrupting public school
- Golphin, Antonio Leon (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
- Griffin, Anthony Carl (In Jail), 49, Failure to Appear
- Statum, Keiston Keshawn (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in third degree of subsequent offense/Theft by Receiving stolen property
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/25
- 304 Bumphead Rd. at 8:05 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 200 Industrial Blvd. at Flint Area Learning Center at 12:45 p.m., Information for officer
- 317 R.W. Jones Rd. at 3:43 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 1637 Highway 195 N at 4:16 p.m., Welfare Check
- 158 Hwy 19 N at 5:02 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 538 Upper River Rd. at 5:51 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 126 Morning Glory Meadowwood Subdivision at 9 p.m., Criminal Trespass
4/26
- 455 GA Hwy 280 W at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Disturbance