GSW Hurricanes fall to Embry-Riddle University Published 7:34 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – After finishing a three-game sweep of North Georgia at home, the Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) came into Tuesday’s non-conference home game against Embry-Riddle University with the hopes and expectations of building on their winning streak. However, the Hurricanes gave up an early 4-0 lead and went on to lose to ERU 7-6 at Hurricane Stadium.

GSW jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and two of those runs came off a triple from Victor Sanchez. Reid Ragsdale and Paul Hegeman also recorded a hit and an RBI in this inning.

After a scoreless second inning, ERU recorded four hits and scored five runs in the inning, as they took a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the third.

The Hurricanes retook a 6-5 lead in the fifth thanks to two hits and an error from the Eagles, but ERU spoiled the game for GSW, scoring a run in the seventh and eighth innings to take a 7-6 lead.

The Hurricanes could not score in the final inning and fell to the Eagles by the score of 7-6

The Hurricanes used four pitchers in the contest. Grant Adams started the game and gave up three runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a little over two innings of work. Colby Gordon came on in relief of Adams and gave up three earned runs on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout in four innings of work.

Joseph Roden came on in relief of Gordon and gave up a run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in taking the loss (1-2) The final pitcher used by GSW was Carsen Plumadore. In a little over an inning of work, Plumadore gave up no runs or hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The Hurricanes (26-17, 19-8 PBC) will step back into Peach Belt Conference play when they host Flagler College for the final three games of the regular season. The first game against the Saints will be on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m., followed by games on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 12 p.m. respectively.

