Area Beat Report April 26, 2023
Published 1:39 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cotton, Marquavis Jama (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear
- Golphin, Antonio Leon (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
- Goober, Porscha Elizabeth (In Jail), 27, Criminal Trespass
- Harbuck, Charles Randall (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Mahome, Cia Denise (In Jail), 36, Giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer/Public indecent exposure after two prior convictions
- Statum, Keiston Keshawn (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree or subsequent offense/Theft By Receiving Stilen Property
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/26
- 455 GA Hwy 280 W at 3:05 a.m., Domestic disturbance
- 180 Packing House Rd. at 6:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 407 W. Ellaville St. at 8:44 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Magistrate Court at 8:48 a.m., Forgery
- 908 Adderton Street at Red Brother Irrigation at 9:37 a.m., Information for officer
- 848 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:53 a.m., Civil Matter
- 1601 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. at DFCS Office at 1:50 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 500 W. Lamar St. at 3:48 p.m., Information for officer
- 247 GA Hwy 49s Lot H at 7:04 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 7:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 W and Co Road 45 N at 7:17 p.m., Person Armed
- Salters Mill Rd. at GA Hwy 49 S at 11:10 p.m., Livestock in Road
4/27
- 103 Short Ln. at 6:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance