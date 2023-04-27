Area Beat Report April 26, 2023

Published 1:39 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cotton, Marquavis Jama (Bonded Out), 30, Failure to Appear
  • Golphin, Antonio Leon (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
  • Goober, Porscha Elizabeth (In Jail), 27, Criminal Trespass
  • Harbuck, Charles Randall (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • Mahome, Cia Denise (In Jail), 36, Giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer/Public indecent exposure after two prior convictions
  • Statum, Keiston Keshawn (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree or subsequent offense/Theft By Receiving Stilen Property

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/26

  • 455 GA Hwy 280 W at 3:05 a.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 180 Packing House Rd. at 6:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 407 W. Ellaville St. at 8:44 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Magistrate Court at 8:48 a.m., Forgery
  • 908 Adderton Street at Red Brother Irrigation at 9:37 a.m., Information for officer
  • 848 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:53 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 1601 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. at DFCS Office at 1:50 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at 3:48 p.m., Information for officer
  • 247 GA Hwy 49s Lot H at 7:04 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 7:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 W and Co Road 45 N at 7:17 p.m., Person Armed
  • Salters Mill Rd. at GA Hwy 49 S at 11:10 p.m., Livestock in Road

4/27

  • 103 Short Ln. at 6:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

