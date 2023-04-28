Candle light vigil held at Lenny’s Market in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Published 3:04 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

AMERICUS – On Thursday evening, April 27, approximately 30 people, including several local politicians and members of local law enforcement, gathered at Lenny’s Market to honor and remember those who lost their lives as a result of violent crime and to remember those still living who have been victims of crime as well.

Tammy Peavy-Owen of the Southwestern Judicial Circuit (SWJC) District Attorney’s Office told the Americus Times-Recorder that the event, which was headed up by the SWJC, is being done in support of Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a national week of recognition for crime victims.

“The theme for this year is Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage and Effect Change,” Peavy-Owen said. “The Crime Victims’ Rights Week began on Sunday and lasts a week.”

In her opening remarks, Tiffany Tatum, a victim advocate for the SWJC, stated that many of the victims of crime need on-going care, support and resources. “April 23-29 is National Crime Victims Rights Week,” Tatum told the crowd assembled. “It is to amplify the voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment where survivors have confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.”

After Rev. Mathis Wright, senior pastor of the New Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, gave the invocation, Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant officially proclaimed the week of April 23-29 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Sumter County.

Once that was completed, it was time for the lighting of the candles. The first candle that was lit was the Candle of Love. This candle signified the memory of those who have passed on, those who lost their lives as victims of crime and those who were taken too soon. Casie Tran Darley was the lighter of that candle.

The next candle to be lit was the Candle of Courage. This candle signified the strength of the friends and families of victims of crime whose lives are forever changed by the impact of crime and who live with the pain of loss every day. Derica Thomas was the lighter of this candle.

The next candle to be lit was the Candle of Hope. This candle signified the opportunity for a brighter future and a better tomorrow. It represented healing and peace in this and every other community. Ethryl Reliford was the lighter of this candle.

The next candle that was lit was the Memory Candle. This candle represented those who are here to remember, those who could not be at the ceremony and those who have lost their lives at the hands of crime. LeeAnne Turner, a victim advocate for the SWJC, lit that candle.

The final candle that was lit was the Candle for Slain Officers. This candle represented the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day so that citizens can live in freedom and peace. It also represented the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and have fallen in the line of duty. Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant was the lighter of that candle.

After these candles were lit, all of those in attendance had their candles lit in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Finally, in his closing remarks, the Honorable Lewis Lamb, Chief District Attorney for the SWJC District Attorney’s Office, stated that for at least 200 years, there had been an emphasis on protecting the rights of criminal defendants, but in the last few decades, people have begun to realize that the rights of the victims of crime needed to be focused on even more. He added that the victims deserve a just and fair outcome and that the perpetrators of these crimes need to be held accountable for their actions.