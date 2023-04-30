Wildcats sweep Wilkinson County in dominating fashion Published 2:35 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

AMERICUS – The Schley County High School baseball team (SCHS) had no trouble whatsoever with Wilkinson County, as the Wildcats swept the best of three game series by the scores of 10-0 and 17-0 at Wildcat Park on Friday, April 28, to advance to the second round of the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs.

In the bottom of the first inning of Game 1, SCHS jumped out to a 3-0 lead on three hits, including an RBI double by Jack Clark. They also took advantage of two walks and a hit batsman in the inning.

The Wildcats added to their lead in the second inning when Clark drove in Carson Westbrook on a sacrifice fly.

Two innings later, the Wildcats added two more runs on RBI singles by Clark and Trenton Stubbs, making the score 6-0 in favor of SCHS.

However, the fifth inning proved to be the most productive for SCHS, as they put four more runs across the plate on an RBI single from Stubbs. They also took advantage of two errors and three walks committed by WC. At this point, the game was official due to run rule differential and the Wildcats were up in the series one game to none with a 10-0 victory in Game 1.

Jack Clark, Brody Smith, Ashton Raybon and Trenton Stubbs each had two hits in this game for the Wildcats, with Clark and Stubbs driving in three and two RBIs respectively.

On the mound, Owen Lamb was dominant for the Wildcats. He pitched five scoreless innings, giving up only two hits, walking two and striking out 12 WC batters.

In Game 2, the Wildcats sent an even stronger message, as they scored six runs in the first, six more in the second and five in the third to defeat the Warriors 17-0.

Carson Westbrook led the Wildcat offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Jack Clark and Owen Lamb each had a hit in the game and both drove in two RBIs. In total, the Wildcats scored 17 runs on 10 hits.

Both Ashton Raybon and Brody Smith no hit the Warriors in Game 2. Raybon walked two batters and struck out three, while Smith only allowed one walk.

The Wildcats (22-7) will move on to the second round of the state playoffs and will host the Titans of Lake Oconee Academy on Thursday, May 4. Game 1 will begin at 3 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will be on Friday, May 5, at 3 p.m.