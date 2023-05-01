Godwin finishes third and fourth at state in discus and shot put respectively at GIAA state meet Published 10:33 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

LOCUST GROVE, GA – Southland Academy’s Will Godwin came up big in both the boys shot put and discus events at the GIAA state track and field meet in Locust Grove, GA this past weekend. Godwin finished third in the discus with a throw of 140-8 and he came in fourth place in the shot put, as he heaved the medal ball a distance of 42-10.

In other action involving the Southland Academy boys’ team, Mac McMichael finished fourth in the Boys’ 110 Meter Hurdles. McMichael crossed the finish line in a time of 16.58. James Wall was another Raider that had a tremendous day in the field, as he captured third place in the Boys’ Pole Vault event. Wall was able to vault a height of 11 feet, six inches (11-6).

As far as the team finishes were concerned, the Southland boys finished in 11th place and the girls finished in 17th.

For a list of all of the total scores, marks and times of all of the athletes that competed at the GIAA State Meet, go to www.ga.milesplit.com/meets.