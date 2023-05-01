Horticulture Program at SGTC Holds Plant Sale for Students, Faculty, and Staff Published 4:24 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Horticulture program recently held a plant sale open to SGTC students, faculty, and staff. The sale was held in the greenhouse on the Americus campus.

Students in the Horticulture program and instructor Brandon Gross were on hand at the sale to help customers choose plants and facilitate the sale. All of the plants were grown as part of the Horticulture program’s curriculum.

Horticulture program graduates at SGTC are trained for a variety of careers in professional landscape design, installation, and management. They also qualify for commercial plant production in greenhouses, nurseries, and garden centers.

To learn more about the Horticulture program and the many other programs offered at South Georgia Technical College, visit www.southgatech.edu. Summer semester begins May 24.