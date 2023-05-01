It’s not too late to register for the Prison to Peanuts Ride Published 5:03 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter cycling presents the annual Prison to Peanuts Ride, which will take place on Saturday, May 6. Time is running out, but riders can still register. In fact, riders can register now with the promo code PBICECREAM and save $10 off the regular price.

Riders can choose one of four great routes 13, 34, 67, or 103-miles through beautiful SW Georgia countryside and two National Historic Sites. Then enjoy a delicious lunch and Plains’ famous peanut butter ice cream.