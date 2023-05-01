It’s not too late to register for the Prison to Peanuts Ride

Published 5:03 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter Cycling presents the annual Prison to Peanuts Ride, which begins at the Andersonville National Historic Site and ends in Plains, GA. Photo by Sumter Cycling

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Sumter cycling presents the annual Prison to Peanuts Ride, which will take place on Saturday, May 6. Time is running out, but riders can still register. In fact, riders can register now with the promo code PBICECREAM and save $10 off the regular price.

Riders can choose one of four great routes 13, 34, 67, or 103-miles through beautiful SW Georgia countryside and two National Historic Sites.  Then enjoy a delicious lunch and Plains’ famous peanut butter ice cream.

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report April 28 through May 1, 2023

Area Beat Report April 27, 2023

Candle light vigil held at Lenny’s Market in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Area Beat Report April 25, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage