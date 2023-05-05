Schley County boys’ golf team wins Area 3-A Division II title, while girls’ team finishes in third Published 7:28 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

HAWKINSVILLE – The Schley County Boys Golf Team won their Area 3-A Div. II title on Monday May 1 at Southern Hills Country Club in Hawkinsville. The team consists of Hank Arrington, Landon Godwin, Dru Grace, Eli Grace, Prem Patel and Owen Pawlowski. Patel shot the low round of the day with an 84 and was the low medalist for the tournament.

To round out the team score, Godwin carded an 87, Arrington a 91 and Grace shot a 92. These four golfers are also recognized as making the All-Area team. Eli Grace shot 95 and Owen Pawlowski shot a 101.

The boys will continue their season on May 22 and 23 in Thompson, GA at the State Tournament to be played at Belle Meade Country Club.

The Schley County Girls Golf Team finished third in the Area 3-A Div. II title on Monday May 1 at Southern Hills Country Club in Hawkinsville. The team consists of Destiny LeCroy and Harleigh James. LeCroy led the team with the low round for the team of 107 and also earned All-Area honors by being in the four lowest rounds.

The Girls will also continue their season on May 22 and 23 in Thompson, GA at the State Tournament to be played at Belle Meade Country Club.