Hurricanes advance to championship round with win over Columbus State Published 6:11 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern baseball team extended its winning streak to six games by defeating Columbus State for the second time 6-4 in the winner’s bracket game of the Peach Belt Conference Double Elimination Baseball tournament.

Unlike the first meeting between the two teams in the tournament, GSW scored first on a Cory Lee RBI ground out in the top of the first inning. (The Hurricanes were the road team due to a coin flip.)

The Hurricanes extended their lead in the second inning, as they scored three runs the first being a fielder’s choice from third basemen George Davis that scored Chris Patterson, and left fielder Jake Blinstrub added two runs on a single that was hit out to left field.

The Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the fourth due to an error from GSW that put Win Johns on base the Cougars scored on a sacrifice fly from Colby Brabston that scored Win Johns, which cut the Hurricanes lead to three runs.

After a scoreless top of the fifth inning, Columbus added two more runs on a Twardoski RBI triple, and a Wylie RBI groundout that cut the GSW lead to 4-3.

GSW made a final stand in the top of the seventh Blinstrub walked to start the inning, Miles Hartsfield was hit by the pitch a sacrifice bunt by Matthew Mamatas moved the runners 90 feet. Kalvin Alexander reached on a fielders choice sac bunt that scored Blinstrub, then Reid Ragsdale hit an RBI single that scored Hartsfield, and the Canes led 6-3.

Columbus was not giving up after a Wylie home run in the bottom of the ninth the Cougars cut the lead to two runs but the Canes were able to close out the game and move on to the championship round of the PBC tournament.

GSW could not have asked any more out of starting pitcher Grant Adams. He pitched five innings, gave up two runs and four hits, threw 108 pitches and earned his fifth win of the season.

Colby Gordon as per usual in the tournament came up clutch for the Hurricanes he earned his first save of the season. He was outstanding threw four innings gave up one run which was the garbage time home run in the ninth while helping the Canes close out the weekend 3-0 in the double elimination tournament.

GSW will take on second-seeded Young Harris College in a three-game series for the PBC championship. The Hurricanes lost two out of three to Young Harris earlier this season, as GSW is looking to win the PBC tournament for the first time in school history.