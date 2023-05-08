Several Sumter County track and field athletes earn spots in state meet Published 5:42 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

COMMERCE, GA – It was a good day for several Sumter County male and female athletes, as many of them were able to qualify for the GHSA Class AA state meet by virtue of their performances at the GHSA AA Sectional A Meet at East Jackson High School in Commerce, GA.

The athletes who finish in the top eight in each event at the sectional meet automatically earn berths in the state meet.

On the girls’ side, Zyria Battle booked her spot in the state meet by finishing in third place in the Girls Triple Jump event. Battle jumped a distance of 33-04.50. Her teammate, Taylor Rush, also finished in third place in the Girls’ Long Jump event. Rush was able to jump a distance of 17-00.50.

Another Lady Panther that was able to qualify for state was Eriel Aldridge. Aldridge finished in fifth place in the Girls’ Shot Put event by heaving the metal ball a distance of 35-05.75.

The Sumter County Girls’ 4×100 Meter Relay Team also earned its spot in the state meet, as they finished in eighth place with a time of 51.48. The members of the team are Zyria Battle, Taylor Rush, B’anca Polk, Kamayra Waters, Jaiden Bridges, Reniya Harris and Jayla Hawkins.

On the boys’ side, Caleb Josey-Durham qualified for state in both the Boys’ Long Jump and the Boys’ Triple Jump. Josey-Durham finished in eighth place in the Long jump, jumping a distance of 20-07.50. In the Triple Jump, he was able to finish in third place with a distance jump of 44-04.75. Kavon Lewis also booked his ticket to the state meet in the Boys’ 300 Meter Hurdles. Lewis finished in sixth place in the event, as he crossed the finish line in a time of 42.75.

The GHSA Class AA state meet will be this coming weekend at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA.