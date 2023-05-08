SGTC GOAL winner and Rick Perkins instructor recognized at TCSG leadership conference Published 6:25 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

ATLANTA —South Georgia Technical College 2023 GOAL student Tredarrian Colbert of Americus and the SGTC 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Chester Taylor were recognized along with the other top students and instructors of the year at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) and Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical instruction banquet at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead, GA recently.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford and other SGTC leadership attended the banquet and the Technical College Spring Leadership Conference which was held as part of the GOAL and Rick Perkins announcements.

Janette Velez, an Esthetician student from Columbus Technical College, was chosen as this year’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner and Adrienne Baldwin, a Mathematics instructor from Chattahoochee Technical College, was chosen as the winner of this year’s Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction.

“Janette and Adrienne are two remarkable people that embody the absolute best of TCSG,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “Technical education has made a life-changing impact on both of their lives, and they are an inspiration to others who are considering furthering their education through TCSG. Congratulations to Janette and Adrienne on their well-deserved honors. I know they will be tremendous ambassadors for technical education in Georgia this year.”

The GOAL program, now in its 51st year, recognizes the most outstanding technical education students at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the state GOAL winner, Janette Velez from Columbus Technical College won a brand new, made-in-Georgia, 2023 Kia K5 courtesy of Kia Georgia and delivered by Rick Case Kia.

Each year, selection for the GOAL program begins with the naming of the top technical education student at each college. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the award. The first runner-up for student of the year was Teresa Burton, a Culinary Arts student from North Georgia Technical College.

The Rick Perkins Award, now in its 32nd year, highlights excellence in technical instruction and recognizes the most outstanding instructors at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the 2023 Rick Perkins award winner, Adrienne Baldwin from Chattahoochee Technical College received a crystal award and a check for $2,500.

Each year, selection for the Rick Perkins Award begins with the naming of the top technical education instructors at each college. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the award. The first runner-up for instructor of the year was Salvador Gonzalez Arreguin, a Diesel Mechanics instructor from Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

As the 2023 state winners, Janette Velez and Adrienne Baldwin will make public appearances as representatives for technical education during the next year, including meeting with the Governor and addressing the Georgia General Assembly.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford, Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe, Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain, Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kitchens, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs John Curtain, Business and Industry Directors Paul Farr and Michelle McGowan, Director of Career Services Cynthia Carter, Academic Dean David Finley, and Barbering Instructor Andre Robinson attended the Leadership Conference along with GOAL winner Tredarrian Colbert and SGTC Math Instructor Chester Taylor.