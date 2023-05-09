Dual Enrollment Students Turton and Morgan Graduate from SGTC Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Two Dual Enrollment students at South Georgia Technical College recently graduated from SGTC even before they graduated from their high schools. Mitchell Turton of Southland Academy earned a diploma in Precision Machining and Manufacturing while Wyatt Morgan of Marion County High School completed the Diesel Equipment Technology Program to earn his diploma.

While completing his work in precision machining, Turton, the son of Lori and Greg Turton of Crisp County, also earned two technical certificates of credit (TCCs). In the fall, he will enter the Computer Science program at Georgia Tech.

Morgan is the son of Kelly and Grady Morgan of Buena Vista. He earned three TCCs in addition to his diploma while in the Dual Enrollment program. He plans to continue his education at SGTC in the Commercial Truck Driving program this summer.

Georgia’s Dual Enrollment program allows high school students 10th – 12th grade to earn college credits while working on their high school diploma. Dual Enrollment is designed to make it easier for students to take advantage of all the options to enroll in college courses while still in high school. Through Dual Enrollment, high school students can enroll in: academic degree-level courses that may transfer to any TCSG or USG college or university, diploma-level courses or occupational courses. Tuition, College fees, and textbooks are covered by the State of Georgia up to 30 semester hours or 45 quarter hours.

“It is always a pleasure to work with our high school students and assist them in jump-starting their career in their chosen fields,” said SGTC High School Coordinator Vickie Austin. “Dual Enrollment can also help students adjust to certain aspects of the college experience so the transition from high school to college may be easier.”

SGTC had a total of 739 high school students enrolled in the Dual Enrollment program Fall and Spring semesters. Ninety-six Certificates of Credit were also awarded to our Dual Enrolled students over that period.

To learn more about Dual Enrollment at SGTC, call (229) 931-2866 or email vaustin@southgatech.edu. You can also visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College is now registering for summer and fall. Summer semester begins May 24, and students can earn a full semester of credit in just eight weeks. Apply now.