Georgia Southwestern presents annual Hail Storm Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Everyone is welcomed to join Georgia Southwestern State University on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Wolf Creek Plantation as the Georgia Southwestern State University Athletics Department holds its fourth Annual Hail Storm. Golf balls may be purchased in advance for $100 each. Closest to the target takes home the first prize of $25,000. Second closest gets $10,000 and the balls coming in third through ninth win $1,000 each. There’s even a $1,000 prize for the ball that rests farthest away.*

You do not have to be present to win, but included with your golf ball purchase is a ticket to that evening’s reception. Enjoy food from The Canterbury Kitchen, complimentary drinks – including beverages provided by our local partners Wolf Creek Plantation and Thirteenth Colony Distilleries – and music performed by The Answer Band. The reception runs from 6-10 p.m. with the Hail Storm (ball drop) taking place around 7:20 p.m.

Click the registration button below to purchase your ball(s) today or any of the additional buttons for more information.