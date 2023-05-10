Americus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta donates to SGTC students Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Representatives from the Americus Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. kicked off their May week/month community service project by donating to the “Jets Pantry” at South Georgia Technical College recently to help college students in need.

“We are so very appreciative of this organization for donating these items to South Georgia Technical College for us to distribute to students who need toiletries but don’t have the financial means to purchase items for their basic needs,” said South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens, whose department oversees Student Affairs, Student Activities, and On-Campus Housing programs.

Jennifer Robinson, Special Services Coordinator at South Georgia Technical College, also expressed her appreciation to the Americus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. for their support of the “Jets Pantry.”

The SGTC “Jets Pantry” provides critical items such as soap, shampoo, tooth paste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and more for the South Georgia Technical College students who find themselves in need and cannot purchase basic toiletry items.

The Americus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc., donated items of pod laundry detergent, body wash and deodorant for female and male students as part of Delta Sigma Theta’s May Week activities.

May Week is one of Delta Sigma Theta’s national programs that was created in 1920 to highlight academic and professional achievements that emphasize the importance of higher education in the community, particularly for Black women. To find out more information about May Week/Month, please contact Deatrice Harris, ACC President, or Tawnya Hadley, May Week Chair.

The SGTC “Jets Pantry” is located in the Odom Center on the 2nd floor and is open Monday – Thursday from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Friday. Students can call 229-931-2595 or 229-931-2394 for entry into the pantry or email Jennifer Robinson at jennifer.robinson@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College hosts drives twice a year for individuals who wish to purchase toiletry items for the Jets Pantry. Individuals wishing to donate toiletry items to the Jets Pantry at SGTC can contact Jennifer Robinson at 229-931-2595 or jennifer.robinson@southgatech.edu. In order to request items from the pantry, individuals must be a current student with an ID and 9000 number and they can only get one or two items a week.