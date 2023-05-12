Area Beat Report May 11, 2023
Published 10:26 am Friday, May 12, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Carillo, Manuel Cerpa (Bonded Out), 22, Driving on wrong side of road/Driving while unlicensed
- Mullins, Keegan Bernard (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
- Reddick, Emontavious Rondell (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
- Robinson, Troy Anthony (In Jail), 47, Aggravated Assault
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/11
- Mercer Dr. and Ed Stephens Rd. at 9:52 a.m., Accident
- Hwy 30 and Lafayette St. at 1:12 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Driving on wrong side of road
- 3782 Hwy 280 E. at 2:05 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 796 Hwy 19 South at UNIT C at 2:18 p.m., Forgery
- 136 Jenkins Rd. at 2:25 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 869 Middle River Rd. at Bridge at 5:43 p.m., Illegal Dumping
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 5:50 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 165 Harper Subdivision Rd. at 8:36 p.m., Suspicious Person
5/12
- Hwy 280 E at MM 31 at 7:24 a.m., Traffic Stop