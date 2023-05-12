Area Beat Report May 11, 2023

Published 10:26 am Friday, May 12, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Carillo, Manuel Cerpa (Bonded Out), 22, Driving on wrong side of road/Driving while unlicensed
  • Mullins, Keegan Bernard (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
  • Reddick, Emontavious Rondell (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
  • Robinson, Troy Anthony (In Jail), 47, Aggravated Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/11

  • Mercer Dr. and Ed Stephens Rd. at 9:52 a.m., Accident
  • Hwy 30 and Lafayette St. at 1:12 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Driving on wrong side of road
  • 3782 Hwy 280 E. at 2:05 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 796 Hwy 19 South at UNIT C at 2:18 p.m., Forgery
  • 136 Jenkins Rd. at 2:25 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 869 Middle River Rd. at Bridge at 5:43 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 5:50 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 165 Harper Subdivision Rd. at 8:36 p.m., Suspicious Person

5/12

  • Hwy 280 E at MM 31 at 7:24 a.m., Traffic Stop

More community

Area Beat Report May 10, 2023

Area Beat Report May 5 through May 8

South Georgia Technical College Medical Assisting Program ranked as fourth best in Georgia

Area Beat Report May 4, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage