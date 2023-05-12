South Georgia Tech posts enrollment growth for third consecutive semester Published 3:44 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recorded its third consecutive growth in enrollment following COVID-19, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. SGTC posted an 8.6% enrollment growth for Spring Semester, which is over two times greater than the Technical College System of Georgia’s overall average growth of 3.9%.

South Georgia Technical College posted an 11.7% increase for Fall 2022 enrollment and a 12.2% increase in credit hours and full-time equivalent hours over the college’s enrollment, credit hours and full-time hours from Fall 2021. Spring Semester, SGTC was up 8.6% in enrollment and 6.2% in credit hours and full-time equivalent hours from the previous Spring Semester.

“I am thrilled to see the enrollment increase,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “Especially in this time when employers are looking for more qualified skilled professionals with the technical training that South Georgia Tech provides.”

Southeastern Technical College had the highest percentage growth in the system with 13.1% growth from Spring 2022. It also led the system in the credit hour and full-time equivalent (FTE) percentage growth with a 13.7% increase.

The Technical College System of Georgia enrolled 90,100 students Spring semester which is a 3.9% increase over Spring 2022. It also reported a 3.5% overall percentage growth in credit hours and full time equivalent (FTE) over last Spring.

South Georgia Technical College is expected to exceed its 2022 enrollment records since the college is only 89 students shy of surpassing its 2022 enrollment totals and is expecting over 10 times that amount to take advantage of the eight-week Summer term which begins May 24th.

For more information about the over 200 programs of study available at South Georgia Technical College or to apply for summer term, visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu and click on apply now. Summer term is a great way to gain 16-weeks of credit during an eight-week term.