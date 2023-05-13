Panthers rout Central (Macon) in spring game Published 5:28 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

MACON – The Sumter County High School Football Team took a step in the right direction in 2023, as they went up to Macon and routed the Central (Macon) Chargers 49 -0 on Friday night, May 12, at Brad Henderson Stadium.

“They’re growing up. They’re starting to see it. The thing we’re trying to work on is our attitude and just attacking everything, just being attack mode instead of responding to everything,” SCHS Head Coach Will Rogers said. “They’re doing that now. We’ve got to clean up some discipline stuff. There’s a thin line between great discipline and doing a little too much after the whistle, so we’ve got to make sure we clean that up, but overall, I’m pleased. I’m pleased. They fought and the young guys fought too.”

The Panthers got the scoring started when quarterback Anthony Tyson threw a touchdown pass to Keaston Taylor. The extra point was good and the Panthers led 7-0.

SCHS added to its lead when Tyson scored on a quarterback keeper and they would later get their third touchdown of the game when running back Jacory Wise scored a touchdown on a long run from scrimmage. At this point, the Panthers led 21-0.

Not long thereafter, Wise would get his second rushing touchdown of the night when he scored from a few yards out and wide receiver Tory Smith would cap off the first half with a touchdown reception, making the score 35-0 in favor of the Panthers.

Early in the third quarter, the Panther defense forced a fumble and Smith was their to pick the ball up and ran it back for his second touchdown of the night. Then not long thereafter, Tyson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Broshawn Snead. At this point, the Panthers were firmly in command, leading 42-0.

Throughout the varsity’s three quarters of play and the junior varsity’s play in the fourth quarter, the defense continued to neutralize the Chargers’ offense and they were able to get the ball back for the Panthers’ offense.

The Panthers will be working hard throughout the summer to get prepared for Head Coach Will Rogers’ first season at the helm of SCHS, which begins in August.