SGTC to offer Nail Tech courses this summer Published 6:13 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is offering the Nail Technician Certificate program beginning summer term on the Americus campus. Classes begin Wednesday, May 24 and will conclude July 27. Licensed Cosmetologist, Hair Stylist/Nail Technician Jessakeetha Maddox, owner of Shears Hair Salon in Americus, will be the adjunct instructor.

Maddox is a 2014 graduate of the SGTC Cosmetology program and returned in 2018 to earn her Cosmetology Instructor Certification. She was a SGTC winner in the 2014 Cosmetologist Hair Competition and was a Cosmetology Student of Excellence. She earned the Georgia State Cosmetology License in 2015 as well as the Georgia State Salon License in 2015. She has owned her own Salon since 2015. She also serves as a dual enrollment instructor for SGTC in the high schools.

“South Georgia Technical College has been offering the Nail Technician Certificate as part of the Cosmetology program on the Americus campus and as a stand-alone certificate in Cordele at the Crisp County Center, but this is the first time we will be offering this certificate program as a stand-alone program in Americus,” said SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain. “Enrollment will be limited this summer.”

Students wishing to apply for the Nail Technician Certificate program on the Americus Campus can apply today by signing up on the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu or by contacting Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299. Orientation and registration is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23rd at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m. in the Pope Center on the Americus campus.

Nail Tech is a 19-semester hour certificate program but individuals can sign up for three classes or 10 hours this summer. Financial aid is available. The classes will be web enhanced which include both online and hands-on instruction and lab work.

The first three classes this summer will include: Introduction to Cosmetology Theory, Nail Care and Advance Techniques and Salon Management. Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The entire program can be completed in three semesters. The final three classes include Natural Nail Practicum and Advance Nail Practicum I and II.