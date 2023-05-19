No tuition increase for GSW, other USG institutions for 2023-24 academic year Published 5:13 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) recently voted not to raise tuition at most institutions for the 2023-24 academic year, including Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).

This is the sixth time in eight years the Board has approved keeping tuition costs flat across most institutions in the university system.

“By holding the line on tuition, the Board of Regents is once again championing the students and families of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “What should also be clear is that the University System of Georgia remains strongly focused on our highest priorities of degree attainment, efficiency and affordability. That doesn’t negate the financial headwinds and increasing costs our institutions face, and I look forward to working with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly to do everything we can to try to restore funding.”

Just last year, the board eliminated a mandatory Special Institutional Fee that students had been charged systemwide since 2009. The fee had been established to provide financial support for high-quality academic programs and operations during the reductions in state funding caused by the Great Recession.

USG is the third lowest for median in-state undergraduate tuition and fees at four-year institutions among the 16 states that make up the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), according to the latest available data.

USG is also now the seventh lowest in average tuition and fees among public four-year peers in the nation, per College Board national data.

Georgia Southwestern continues to be ranked as one of the best value and most affordable colleges in Georgia.