Schley County’s Pole Vault state champion Levi Johnson signs with Columbus State Published 11:36 am Monday, May 22, 2023

ELLAVILLE – The Wildcats now have another athlete that will compete at the next level. On Monday morning, May 22, Schley County (SCHS) state champion pole-vaulter Levi Johnson signed a letter of intent to continue his education and compete for the Cougars of Columbus State (CSU).

Johnson is an example of perseverance in that he finished in fourth place in the pole vault competition at the state meet during his sophomore and junior year, but won the state title in this year his senior season.

Johnson will be joining his former SCHS teammate Jackson Fulks, who is currently competing on the Cougars’ track and field team.

In addition to Columbus State, Johnson was recruited by schools such as Brewton-Parker College and Piedmont University, but in the end, he decided to compete for the Cougars because he believes they have a better pole vaulting program.

When asked what his favorite memory of being at Schley County will be, Johnson simply stated that his greatest memory will be being with his friends, cutting up and making lots of fun memories.

Johnson plans to major in business while at CSU and upon graduation, he would like to come home and work in his family’s winery business.