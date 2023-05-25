Published 2:11 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023
Area Beat Report May 23, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summery
- Bradley, Wallace Jerome (In Jail), 22, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Gonzalez, Alex James (Time Served), 27, Sentenced
- Hill, Alvin Douglas (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to Appear
- Jackson, Kair, Shaantonia (Bonded Out), 28, Identity Theft
- Leverett, Saniyah Ambrahinyah (In Jail), 19, Affray/Failure to Appear
- Smith, Dontevious Antonie (In Jail), 26, Hold for GBI
- Smith, Nedrick Noel (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear/Hold for GBI
- Tellis, Tyrek Semaj (In Jail), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Headlight Requirements
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrests Summary
5/23
- 695 Hwy 19 South at 8:29 p.m., Information for officer
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at Old Renecker Rd. at 8:36 p.m., Items Recovered
- Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 11:22 p.m., Traffic Stop/headlight violation
- 1438 Hwy 280 W at 2:43 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 444 Hwy 19 South at 3:15 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 194 Youngs Mill Rd. Lot B at 3:40 p.m., Theft
- 331 Tommy Smith Rd. at 4:47 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 504 Southwestern Circle at 5:57 p.m., Loud Music
- 335 King Dr. at 2:18 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 204 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at Apt. B at 7:43 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 1302 Evelyn Ave. at Dougherty County Jail at 8:59 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
5/24
- 323 King Dr. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance