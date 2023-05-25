Published 2:11 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Area Beat Report May 23, 2023

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summery

  • Bradley, Wallace Jerome (In Jail), 22, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Gonzalez, Alex James (Time Served), 27, Sentenced
  • Hill, Alvin Douglas (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to Appear
  • Jackson, Kair, Shaantonia (Bonded Out), 28, Identity Theft
  • Leverett, Saniyah Ambrahinyah (In Jail), 19, Affray/Failure to Appear
  • Smith, Dontevious Antonie (In Jail), 26, Hold for GBI
  • Smith, Nedrick Noel (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear/Hold for GBI
  • Tellis, Tyrek Semaj (In Jail), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Headlight Requirements

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrests Summary

5/23

  • 695 Hwy 19 South at 8:29 p.m., Information for officer
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at Old Renecker Rd. at 8:36 p.m., Items Recovered
  • Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 11:22 p.m., Traffic Stop/headlight violation
  • 1438 Hwy 280 W at 2:43 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 444 Hwy 19 South at 3:15 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 194 Youngs Mill Rd. Lot B at 3:40 p.m., Theft
  • 331 Tommy Smith Rd. at 4:47 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 504 Southwestern Circle at 5:57 p.m., Loud Music
  • 335 King Dr. at 2:18 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 204 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at Apt. B at 7:43 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 1302 Evelyn Ave. at Dougherty County Jail at 8:59 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner

5/24

  • 323 King Dr. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

