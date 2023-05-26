Area Beat Report May 25, 2023

Published 2:41 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Lewis, Gerald Alexander (In Jail) , 51, City Probation
  • Lloyd, Brad Albert (In Jail), 48, Holding for Schley County
  • Purvis, Eddie L. (In Jail), 50, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/25

  • S. Freeman Ave. at 11:41 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B at 12:53 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 S. Lot J at 7:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 108 Blacksmith Rd. at Dumas’s Garage at 8:09 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 655 District Line Rd. at Accident Involving Deer/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Expired or no license plate or decal
  • Ellis Rd. off GA Hwy 49 South at 11:34 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Reeves Landings at 11:30 p.m., Missing Person
  • 502 Confederate St. at 1:46 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 512 South Carter Fishpond Rd. at 2:31 p.m., Bad Child
  • US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 9 at 3:39 p.m., Speeding
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:43 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag

 

More Local News

Two men fatally wounded in shooting on Country Club Dr.

Area Beat Report May 24, 2023

Pastor Davis McArthur preaches a message of hope from his home

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage