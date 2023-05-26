Area Beat Report May 25, 2023
Published 2:41 pm Friday, May 26, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Lewis, Gerald Alexander (In Jail) , 51, City Probation
- Lloyd, Brad Albert (In Jail), 48, Holding for Schley County
- Purvis, Eddie L. (In Jail), 50, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/25
- S. Freeman Ave. at 11:41 p.m., Shots Fired
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B at 12:53 a.m., Shots Fired
- 247 GA Hwy 49 S. Lot J at 7:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 108 Blacksmith Rd. at Dumas’s Garage at 8:09 p.m., Civil Matter
- 655 District Line Rd. at Accident Involving Deer/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Expired or no license plate or decal
- Ellis Rd. off GA Hwy 49 South at 11:34 p.m., Welfare Check
- Reeves Landings at 11:30 p.m., Missing Person
- 502 Confederate St. at 1:46 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 512 South Carter Fishpond Rd. at 2:31 p.m., Bad Child
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 9 at 3:39 p.m., Speeding
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:43 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag