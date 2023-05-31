Area Beat Report May 26 through 29, 2023

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adaway, Michael Darnell (In Jail), 35, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Bays, Randall Glen (In Jail), 76, Exploitation of Children
  • Bradley, Jiniyah Monae (Bonded Out), 17, Failure to maintain lane/attempting to elude police officers/Failure to signal lane change/driving too fast for conditions
  • Brown, Nikia Shamone (In Jail), Hit and Run/Knowingly driving on a revoked, suspended or canceled license
  • Cross, Kenneth Anthony (In Jail), 41, Battery/Disorderly Conduct
  • Dyous, Arguster (In Jail), Disorderly Conduct
  • Fritts, Ronnie Louis (In Jail), 54, Possession of a controlled substance
  • Greene, Delatavious Leounta (In Jail), 27, Making terroristic threats and acts/Criminal Trespass
  • Hood, Anita Maria (Bonded Out), 57, DUI-Alcohol
  • Kennedy, Jonathan Lamar (In Jail), 52, failure to appear
  • Lewis, Gerald Alexander (Fine Paid), 51, City Probation
  • Reaves, Jacob Edwards (Bonded Out), 22. Boating under the influence of alcohol/operating vehicle without lights required by law
  • Rhyme, Garrick Terrell (In Jail), 30, possession of firearm by convicted felon/possession of firearm during commission of a crime/Felony Aggravated Assault
  • Shelly, Jefferey Darnell (In Jail), 22, Driver use due care/DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Driving too fast for conditions/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving
  • Terry, Bradley Leon (In Jail), 63, Probation Violation
  • Thomas, Anthony Terence (In Jail), 59, Probation Violation
  • Walters, Tiembra Labria (In Jail), 18, Terroristic threats and acts
  • Washington, Lakeisha Nicole (In Jail), 44, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/26

  • 1504 US Hwy 280 W at 5:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 E at MP 22 at 9:35 a.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 19 S at Mile Marker 4 at 10:41 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • Hwy 280 E. at MM 18 at 3:05 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 34 at 3:28 p.m., traffic stop/passing in no passing zone
  • 2288 Us Hwy 280 E at Minors Brothers Produce at 3:33 p.m., trouble unknown
  • Thomas Mill Rd. at Salters Mill Rd. at 4:11 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:13 p.m., Information for officer
  • 122 Lakeridge Dr. Ext. at 5:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 121 Packing House Rd. at 8:43 p.m., Bad Child
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lamar St. at 9:27 p.m., traffic stop/failure to obey traffic signal or light

5/27

  • 116 GA Hwy 30 W at American Legion at 2:55 a.m., Fight
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 14 at 3:34 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 506 US Hwy 280 E at Get and Go at 8:11 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 9:04 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • GA Hwy 27 and GA Hwy 195 at 11:52 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for improper passing
  • 150 Jimmy Wolfe Dr. at 3:49 p.m., Harassing Phone calls
  • 4264 Hwy 280 E at 5:18 p.m., 911 hangup
  • 789 Mask Rd. at the New Life Holiness Church at 5:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 N at Shiloh Rd. at 5:54 p.m., suspicious person
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 7:49 p.m., Loud Music
  • US Hwy 19 at Mile Marker 13 at 7:57 p.m., vehicle pursuit/fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/driving too fast for conditions/no proof of insurance/Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • 108 Johnson St. at 8:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 317 RW Jones Rd. at 8:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 118 Larkspur Ln. at 9:14 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 9:19 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
  • E. Federal St. about Bailey Ave. at 11:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 157 Fox Stephens Rd. at 3 a.m., Alarm Activation

5/28

  • 826 McMath Mill Rd. at 5:57 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 107 Pecan Terrace at 8:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at 11:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 W at Mile Marker 9 at 11:57 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 506 US Hwy 280 E at Get and Go at 12:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 502 Old Plains Hwy at 4:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 280 E and Crumpton Dr. at 4:15 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
  • 1041 GA Hwy 49 S at 5:16 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • Hwy 280 E. at MM 26 at 5:19 p.m., traffic stop/speeding
  • Lexington Circle at Arlington Dr. at 6:59 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • E Ellaville St. at 8:59 p.m., Loud Music
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 W at American Legion at 11:29 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 253 W. Rockhill Dr. at 1:02 a.m., 911 hangup
  • 422 GA Hwy 49 South at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 2:29 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

5/29

  • 103 Belinda Dr. at 5:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 5:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 E at MM 29 at 10:56 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 118 South ML Hudson at Dollar General at 11:04 p.m., neighbor dispute
  • GA Hwy 280 E. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 2:51 a.m., traffic stop/warning for speeding
  • 610 Clements Rd. at 2:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 796 Hwy 19 South at 3:23 a.m., Fireworks
  • Graystone and Mask Rd. at 3:31 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 495 Hwy 27 E. at 3:43 a.m., neighbor dispute
  • GA Hwy 280 E at MM 24 at 12:27 a.m., accident involving deer
  • 4262 US Hwy 280 E at Lakeshore Marina at 3:30 a.m., assist another agency
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 at American Legion at 3:37 a.m., Person Shot
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A at 2:47 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 114 Briar Patch Circle at 3:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 116 Hwy 30 at American Legion at 3:43 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 201 E. Church St. at 4:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at apt. 303 at 4:02 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 408 Southwestern Circle at 5:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

