Sumter County Youth All-Star track & field teams experience success at GRPA state meet Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

JEFFERSON, GA – Several members of the 2023 Sumter County Youth All-Star boys and girls track and field teams achieved high marks at the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) state meet in Jefferson, GA the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, May 12-13.

In the 7-8 Boys’ Division, two Sumter athletes came through with high marks. Zavion Daniels earned a fifth place finish in the Standing Long Jump event and Royce Cowell finished in fourth place in the Softball Throw.

In the 9-10 Boys’ Division, Zayden Daniels turned in a fifth place finish in the Standing Long Jump event and Zacchueeus Gooden finished in third place in the Standing Long Jump in the Boys’ 11-12 Division.

Also in the 11-12 Boys’ Division, the Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Team of Bradley Brown, Jaylen Dice, Jaydin Galloway and Zaccheeus Gooden finished in third place in the event. Galloway also turned in individual state championships in the Running Long Jump, the 100 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash.

In the 13-14 Boys’ Division, Jacques Dice finished in fourth place in the 100 Meter Dash and Britian Griffin finished in third place in the Standing Long Jump.

In the 4×100 Meter Relay event in the 13-14 Boys’ Division, the team made up of Jordan Holmes, Britian Griffin, Jacques Dice and Jamerion Smith finished in sixth place in the event.

In girls’ action, Elinor Blue finished in eighth place in the Javelin Throw in the 7-8 Girls’ Division and Jada Weaver finished in seventh place in the 400 Meter Dash in the 13-14 Girls’ Division.