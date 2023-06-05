Eventful overnight for local law enforcement Published 1:19 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – It was an eventful overnight for the Americus Police nightshift. Just before midnight, there was an aggravated assault incident when the residences of 605 and 607 Henrietta Street were shot into and luckily no one was injured. Then more shots fired complaints began to come in. At 2:10 a.m., shots were heard in the Hosanna Circle area. At 2:39 a.m., gunfire was reported on Melody Lane and at 4:40 a.m., shots were heard in the Bessie Mays Circle area.

At 3:07 a.m., a policeman responded to a shots fired report in the Carver Street area and a vehicle pursuit took place. The chase eventually ended on Perimeter Road on the GSW campus when the vehicle stopped and the two men inside fled across the golf course.

A foot chase ensued and one subject was apprehended in the Fairway III area.

19 year-old Tydius Moss, the passenger, was arrested for felony attempt to flee a police officer