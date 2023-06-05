McCollum and Euson earn ABCA All-Region First Team Honors Published 3:45 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings announced their NCAA Division II All-Region baseball teams on Wednesday and Georgia Southwestern had two players awarded first team honors.

Starting pitcher Nick McCollum was awarded first team all-region and had an incredible season with a 9-3 overall record and a 3.01 earned run average. A sophomore from Richmond Hill, GA., he started 15 games with 113 2/3 innings pitched, 115 strikeouts, and a PBC-best four complete-game shutouts against conference opponents. McCollum was awarded first team all-conference in the PBC. He finished fifth in the conference in ERA, was second in strikeouts, wins, and was named PBC Pitcher of the Year. He had a streak of 19 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. McCollum became the third straight Hurricane to win the pitcher of the year award, keeping the honor in Americus for the fourth year in a row.

Pitcher Rijnaldo Euson was also awarded first team all-region. The sophomore from Haines City, FL., finished the season with a 9-1 overall record and a 3.03 earned run average. Euson started 15 games with 98 innings pitched and three complete game shutouts against conference opponents, which included a no-hitter against Claflin University. He finished third in the conference in ERA, was the strikeouts leader, and finished second in the PBC with three complete-game shutouts against conference opponents, and was third in wins, and also led the Peach Belt in opponent batting average. Euson was also named first team all-conference and was named PBC Pitcher of the Week twice.

It’s the first time in program history GSW has placed two players on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team.

The 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. II All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year have been announced in all eight regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division II All-America committee.