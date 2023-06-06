SGTC to host annual Father’s Day Car Show June 17 Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The annual South Georgia Technical College Father’s Day Car Show returns Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the SGTC campus in Americus. Admission is free and lunch will be provided.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the display of cars, trucks, motorcyles, and emergency vehicles. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, Old (1900-1993); Best in Show, New (1994-Present); Best Paint Job; Best Truck; Best Motorcycle; Best Police/Fire and Rescue/Ambulance; and Most Car Club Members.

One entry will also be honored as the overall Best in Show winner.

For more information on the event, contact SGTC Motorsports Vehicle Technology instructor Kevin Beaver at (229) 931-2578.

Individuals at the car show will also have the opportunity to learn more about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs offered at South Georgia Technical College. The college is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester which begins August 17th. A registration will be held on Tuesday, July 18th on both the Americus and Crisp County campuses.

For more information about SGTC visit the website at www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-271-4051 in Cordele and 229-931-2760 in Americus.