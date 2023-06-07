SGTC CIS Advisory Committee Meets Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Computer Information Systems (CIS) advisory committee met recently in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the SGTC campus in Americus. The advisory committee assists SGTC faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the CIS program.

In the meeting, Veronda Cladd, SGTC Computer Information Systems instructor, provided the committee with updates and information about program changes, enrollment, community activities, and student news.

The advisory committee members provide information to SGTC faculty and staff about suggested improvements in curriculum, new training opportunities that are available in the field of computer information systems, new technology, employment/internship opportunities available for students, and salary levels students may anticipate upon graduation.

Advisory committee members present at the meeting were: William Patterson, Network Engineer, Phoebe Putney Health System; Chris Saunders, Network Engineer, NEOS Technologies; Mike Wilson, Director of Technology, Schley County Schools; and Nelson McCrary, Tech Support Manager, Barnett Computers. Also attending was Brianna Greenberg, SGTC CIS instructor at the college’s Crisp County Center in Cordele.

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Tech instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students enabling them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

