SGTC’s Jets Pantry receives supply donation from “On My Mother’s Shoulders”

Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

SGTC Special Services Coordinator Jennifer Robinson (center) is pictured in the Jets Pantry with Claudia Phillips (left), founder of On My Mother’s Shoulders, and volunteer Mona Williams. Photo by SGTC

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The inventory of the Jets Pantry, an effort to supply toiletries and personal hygiene products to South Georgia Technical College students in need, recently received a generous restocking courtesy of On My Mother’s Shoulders (OMMS), a 501(c)3 organization from Marietta, GA. The mission of OMMS is to continually stock toiletry pantries on college campuses to benefit students who are homeless or otherwise financially challenged.

The Jets Pantry has benefitted many SGTC students since its inception. Claudia Phillips, founder of On My Mother’s Shoulders, and volunteer Mona Williams drove down to Americus and met with SGTC Special Services Coordinator Jennifer Robinson to assess the current supply and replenish the inventory.

On My Mother’s Shoulders accepts donations through PayPal: ommsinc@gmail.com and Venmo: ommsinc.

Individuals wishing to donate toiletry items to the Jets Pantry at SGTC can contact Jennifer Robinson at 229-931-2595 or jennifer.robinson@southgatech.edu.  In order to request items from the pantry, individuals must be a current student with an ID and 9000 number and they can only get one or two items a week.

 

