Georgia Southwestern undergraduates showcase student research Published 3:41 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University recently hosted its 5th Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium featuring student research on topics such as politics and history, marketing, psychology, biology, and issues in nursing.

Students from a variety of majors and fields shared their research projects with oral presentations and poster presentations. The research projects provide an opportunity for students to actively collaborate with their professors and peers, investigating real-world challenges within their chosen fields of study.

“GSW’s Undergraduate Research Symposium is a definite highlight of our academic year,” said Jill Drake, Ed.D., provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “It’s a special forum that shines a spotlight on the dedication of our exceptional faculty and students to academic excellence. Aligned seamlessly with our strategic plan, the symposium exemplifies the integration of people, purpose, and profession. Every paper and poster presented represents the beautiful convergence of mentorship and scholarship, resulting in a truly transformative experience.”

The 2023 project award winners are:

First Place Oral Presentation in Talk Room 1: Arul (Danni) Thason and Matthew Busby for their talk “Interaction Between Staphylococcus aureus and Staphylococcus epidermidis During Biofilm Formation”

Second Place Oral Presentation in Talk Room 1: Avery Clements for her talk “Understanding Nose Cone Art on World War II Bombers”

First Place Oral Presentation in Talk Room 2: Donald Chandler Bowman for his talk “Earl Warren and Warren Burger: A Study of the Chief Justices and the Emergence of a Conservative U.S. Supreme Court”

Second Place Oral Presentation in Talk Room 2: James Peavy for his talk “Normandy, Staff Rides, and The Legacies of Operation Overlord”

First Place Poster Presentation: Elizabeth Taliaferro for her poster “Filial Cannibalism: Does Age Influence Parental Decision to Cannibalize in Ring-legged Earwigs?”

Second Place Poster Presentation: Britney Bullington, Taylor Kilgo, Hannah Hall, Anna Hyche, and Christine Irwin for their poster “Nursing Turnover Rates: Prevention in Practice”

Third Place Poster Presentation: Gabrielle Sainsbury for her poster “The Interplay of Touchpoints and Motivations to Improve the Customer Journey in an Omnichannel Environment”

Provost’s Choice Poster Award: Aaliyah Smith, Alexis Jones, Amy Gary, Ashley Walker, Avondrea Singleton, Carleigh Spivey, Colton Crane, Eric Monts, Hannah Fox, Hannah Savage, Jada Dixon, Joseph Cabrera Santos, Josiah Webb, Kaleb Hudson, Kandice Nixon, Mary Barfield, Renderea Perkins, Shy’neshia Salter, and Valencia Robinson for their poster for their poster “Sexism in the Workplace: How Gender, Awareness, & Support Influence Mentor Appeal”

With more than double the participation as last year, 89 students participated in the Symposium: 16 presented their research in an oral presentation, 70 displayed their work on posters, and three served as moderators for the oral presentations.

“As I listened to our talented students share their research, the profound impact this experience has on their lives was undeniable,” said Drake. “It truly propels them towards a brighter future. Recognizing the power of this experience, I genuinely hope that, under my leadership, we will witness a growing number of students and faculty members wholeheartedly embracing this extraordinary event.”

The Symposium was organized by a faculty committee and was sponsored by generous donations to the Student Success Fund of the GSW Foundation.

View pictures from the Symposium on GSW’s Facebook page in the 5th Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium album.