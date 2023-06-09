Nellie M. Johnson: June 8, 2023 Published 9:58 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Mrs. Nellie M. Johnson age 91, passed away Thursday, June 08, 2023 at Perfect Care. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday, June 10, 2023 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services. Terry Coleman will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 P.M. until service time Saturday.

Nellie Melton Johnson was born May 26, 1932 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Leroy Melton Sr. and the late Lena Mae Bowen Melton. She retired as Service Representative from Southern Bell now AT&T and a retired Secretary for the Georgia State Natural Resources Conservation Service. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Cheek Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Melton (Linda) of Americus and a number of Nieces, Nephews and friends and care takers, Robert Walker and wife Lawana of Baxley and Gary Underwood (Janet) of Leesburg. She is also survived by many special friends and foster children she raised through the years.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy Melton Jr., J. L. Melton and Carl E. Melton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Sheriffs Youth Home Foundation 3000 Hwy 42 North McDonough, GA 30253.

Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.