All three Sumter County All-Star Baseball Teams win district championships and are headed to state Published 6:14 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department continues to shine on the baseball field. Over the weekend of June 3 through 6, all three Sumter County baseball teams, the 8 & Under, 10 & Under and the 12 & Under teams, won their respective Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) district championships.

The 8 & Under team, which plays in a division that uses a pitching machine to throw the pitches at 38 MPH, completed a sweep in Moultrie at the GRPA District Tournament. Head Coach John Taylor’s squad defeated Thomasville 19 – 3 in the opening round and followed that win with a 16-0 shutout of Moultrie-Colquitt County. In the semi-final round, the Sumter County 8U All-Stars defeated Bainbridge 22 – 1, earning a spot in the championship game. It didn’t take long for this team to dominate, as they claimed the title with a 17 – 9 trouncing of the Grady County All-Stars.

The 10 & Under All-Stars, coached by Andy Lindsey, also displayed some impressive baseball during their tournament. This division also utilizes a pitching machine, throwing pitches at 46 MPH. They opened the 2023 District Tournament with a 13 – 0 shutout of Worth County and followed that win up with an impressive 16 – 5 drubbing of Moultrie-Colquitt County to earn their way into the finals. They played the same Moultrie team in the championship game after Moultrie earned a 16 – 5 win over Grady County in the semi-finals. Sumter County again proved their dominance with a 17 – 2 blowout to earn the GRPA District 3 Championship.

The 12 & Under All-Stars started out really strong with a 13 – 1 Mercy Rule win over Worth County. Game 2 would prove to be a real test as Coach Mike Reeves’ squad would squeak out a 6 – 5 win over Moultrie-Colquitt County in the winners bracket. Moultrie-Colquitt would earn their way back to the championship game with a 7 – 1 win over Grady County and set up a rematch with Sumter County. Moultrie was able to pull off the win in Game 1 of the finals with an 8 – 4 win over Sumter, sending it to the “IF” game the following day. However, in a battle that went back and forth, Sumter County was able to pull off an 11 – 10 victory and earn their spot in the GRPA State Tournament.

The 8 & Under GRPA State Tournament will be June 20 – 23 in Effingham County. The 10 & Under State Tournament will be June 20 – 23 in Lyons, Georgia. The 12 & Under State Tournament will be June 20 – 24 in Statesboro, Georgia.

“I’m so thrilled for these players and coaches and their families” SCPRD Director Tim Estes said. “These kids are getting to experience something that they will remember for a long time; getting to play for a state championship. Coach Jeff Fussell has done a tremendous job this year making sure that our baseball program is well organized and teaches kids to compete. The volunteer coaches of these teams do an amazing service by donating their time and efforts to coach these teams. We have several business sponsors who support these teams. It’s really a community effort and we wish each of them the best of luck as they represent Sumter County next week.”