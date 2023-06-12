Area Beat Report June 9 through June 12

Published 2:49 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bailey, Deanthony Tremarcus (In Jail), 26, Theft by receiving stlen vehicle
  • Byrd, Cleo (In Jail), 36, Holding for Muscogee County
  • Flores, Esteban Cabrera (Released to another jail), 39, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Disorderly Conduct
  • Greene, Gilbert Bernard (In Jail), 63, Failure to Maintain Lane/Distracted Driver/Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
  • Pope, Brandon Emmanuel (In Jail), 35, Possession of Amphetamine/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to obey signs or control devices
  • Thomas, Qymaine Deshun (In Jail), 23, Criminal Trespass/Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/9

  • 145 Lexington Circle at 2:15 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 159 Bumphead Rd. at 10:41 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 120 Sewell Rd. at 12:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 12:41 p.m., Information for officer
  • 708 US Hwy 19 South at 12:47 p.m., Financial Transaction /Card Fraud
  • 4038 US Hwy 280 E at Fat Boys at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 Oak Ridge Dr. at 3:21 p.m., Information for officer
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at 3:42 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Hwy 280 E and Pryor Cobb Rd. at 4:48 p.m., Assist Another agency
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 32 at 5:48 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 205 Johnson St. at 5:51 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 9 at 8:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 103 Shady Bottom Road at 9:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 116 Marigold Dr. at 9:22 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. about Magnolia St. at 9:36 p.m., Traffic Stop/ use of Lights and siren prohibited
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot 14 at 9:42 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn and Suites at 10:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 154 Smallpiece Rd. at 11:15 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 216 Prison Walk Apt. C at 11:52 p.m., 911 Hangup

6/10

  • 204 E. Church St. at US Food Mart and Peanut at 10:21 a.m., Civil Matter
  • Enterkin Lane and Sawdust Trail at 10:42 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 716 Highway 19 South at Ebenezer Church at 2:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 104 Tulip Dr. at Apt. A at 3:19 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • 983 Hwy 27 E. at 3:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 426 North Spring Creek Circle at 4:06 p.m., Theft
  • US Hwy 280 W at Bob Dodson Rd. at 6:27 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Forsyth St. by Shoe Show at 11:39 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for driving the wrong way on a one way street.

6/11

  • 123 Cantey Dr. at 12:52 a.m., Loud Music
  • 300 Block of District Line Rd. at 1:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 30 at 6:19 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 351 Magnolia Springs Rd. at 8:33 a.m., Assist another agency
  • 203 Bumphead Rd. at 12:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 120 Jenkins Rd. at 1:12 p.m., Bad Child
  • 111 Ohara Rd. at 4:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 211 West Main St. at 6:51 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 125 Grover Dr. at 6:57 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at the Bridge at 7 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 225 Lexington Circle at 10:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 192 Lexington Circle at 11:01 p.m., Animal Complaint

 

 

More Local News

Phoebe Sumter hosts Community Care Day at Healthy Sumter Garden in Desoto

Area Beat Report June 8, 2023

Area Beat Report June 7, 2023

Area Beat Report June 7, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage