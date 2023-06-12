Area Beat Report June 9 through June 12
Published 2:49 pm Monday, June 12, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bailey, Deanthony Tremarcus (In Jail), 26, Theft by receiving stlen vehicle
- Byrd, Cleo (In Jail), 36, Holding for Muscogee County
- Flores, Esteban Cabrera (Released to another jail), 39, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Disorderly Conduct
- Greene, Gilbert Bernard (In Jail), 63, Failure to Maintain Lane/Distracted Driver/Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
- Pope, Brandon Emmanuel (In Jail), 35, Possession of Amphetamine/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to obey signs or control devices
- Thomas, Qymaine Deshun (In Jail), 23, Criminal Trespass/Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/9
- 145 Lexington Circle at 2:15 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 159 Bumphead Rd. at 10:41 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 120 Sewell Rd. at 12:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 12:41 p.m., Information for officer
- 708 US Hwy 19 South at 12:47 p.m., Financial Transaction /Card Fraud
- 4038 US Hwy 280 E at Fat Boys at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 Oak Ridge Dr. at 3:21 p.m., Information for officer
- 500 W. Lamar St. at 3:42 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Hwy 280 E and Pryor Cobb Rd. at 4:48 p.m., Assist Another agency
- US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 32 at 5:48 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 205 Johnson St. at 5:51 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 9 at 8:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 103 Shady Bottom Road at 9:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 116 Marigold Dr. at 9:22 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. about Magnolia St. at 9:36 p.m., Traffic Stop/ use of Lights and siren prohibited
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot 14 at 9:42 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn and Suites at 10:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 154 Smallpiece Rd. at 11:15 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 216 Prison Walk Apt. C at 11:52 p.m., 911 Hangup
6/10
- 204 E. Church St. at US Food Mart and Peanut at 10:21 a.m., Civil Matter
- Enterkin Lane and Sawdust Trail at 10:42 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 716 Highway 19 South at Ebenezer Church at 2:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 104 Tulip Dr. at Apt. A at 3:19 p.m., Unsecured Door
- 983 Hwy 27 E. at 3:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 426 North Spring Creek Circle at 4:06 p.m., Theft
- US Hwy 280 W at Bob Dodson Rd. at 6:27 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Forsyth St. by Shoe Show at 11:39 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for driving the wrong way on a one way street.
6/11
- 123 Cantey Dr. at 12:52 a.m., Loud Music
- 300 Block of District Line Rd. at 1:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 30 at 6:19 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 351 Magnolia Springs Rd. at 8:33 a.m., Assist another agency
- 203 Bumphead Rd. at 12:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 1:12 p.m., Bad Child
- 111 Ohara Rd. at 4:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 211 West Main St. at 6:51 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 125 Grover Dr. at 6:57 p.m., Illegal Dumping
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at the Bridge at 7 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 225 Lexington Circle at 10:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 192 Lexington Circle at 11:01 p.m., Animal Complaint