Phoebe Sumter hosts Community Care Day at Healthy Sumter Garden in Desoto Published 5:45 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

DESOTO, GA – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center hosted a Community Care Day at the Healthy Sumter Community Garden in Desoto this past Saturday, June 10.

Volunteers included Koinonia Farm and Sumter County residents. They weeded and refreshed the 8 raised boxes by adding organic fertilizer and compost.

They then installed a sprinkler irrigation system and planted the boxes with sweet potatoes.

A special thanks to Jenn and our Koinonia volunteers, who hailed from Wisconsin, Mississippi and Pennsylvania, respectively, and to Sally Watts Hartage and Desoto Mayor James Cutts. Kudos to Phoebe Sumter’s own Mrs. Mae Bell Thomas (Volunteer) and Mrs. Dorothy Sneed (Hostess) for coming out as well.