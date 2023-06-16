SGTC Board of Directors Richard McCorkle and Jimmy Davis recognized for service Published 2:35 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) President Dr. John Watford recognized SGTC Board of Directors members Richard McCorkle of Marion County for 21 years of service and Jimmy Davis of Macon County for nine years of service to the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors at the June meeting of the SGTC Board in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center recently. Jimmy Davis was unable to attend the meeting.

“Richard McCorkle and Jimmy Davis have been tremendous assets to South Georgia Technical College, our Board of Directors, and to the Technical College System of Georgia as a member of the Technical College System of Georgia Directors Association,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford as he presented Richard McCorkle with an impressive plaque for his years of service. Mr. Davis’ plaque will be presented at a later date.

The plaque presented to McCorkle was inscribed: For outstanding Service and Leadership to the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors from 2002 – 2023

“I have been a board member for 21 years,” said McCorkle. “I have enjoyed my tenure on this board and I appreciate everything that South Georgia Technical College does for our communities. It has been a pleasure.”

During his tenure with the SGTC Board of Directors, McCorkle has served as Chair and Vice-Chair numerous times.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to thank Richard McCorkle and Jimmy Davis for their leadership, dedication, and service,” said President Watford.

The local Board of Directors of individual colleges were created by Georgia State Statute to assist the Technical College System of Georgia State Board in carrying out its mission. The primary purpose of the local board and its members is to facilitate the delivery of program, services, and activities as directed by the State Board, advise the President and the State Board of local industry and community needs for the programs and services to be provided by the technical college, and advocate within the community and in the state on issues of importance in support of the Technical College System of Georgia and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.

The board is made up of community leaders representing the SGTC service delivery area, which includes Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, Marion, Taylor and Webster counties.

The other members of the SGTC Board of Directors include: Don Porter of Sumter County, Mattye Gordon of Taylor County, Jake Everett of Webster County, Michael Coley of Sumter County, and Grant Buckley of Crisp County.