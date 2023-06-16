SGTC Hosts Overland Contracting for recruiting event

Published 3:00 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

SGTC Career Services recently hosted a hiring event where Human Resources Craft Construction Recruiter Sherrie Searcy (seated) shared information with students and instructors about job opportunities with Overland Contracting Inc. Photo by SGTC

From Staff Report

 

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Career Services recently hosted an On-Campus Recruitment event for Overland Contracting Inc., (OCI) a Black & Veatch Company that provides construction services.

Sherrie Searcy, Human Resources Craft Construction Recruiter, met with job seekers and explained the employment and career growth opportunities in construction available with OCI.

Cynthia Carter, SGTC Career Services Director, stated OCI is gearing up for the second phase of a solar plant in DeSoto, Georgia and looking to hire skilled workers. Already, OCI has been developing this job site for about 8 months.

Positions available with OCI include: Solar Installers, Electricians, Electrical Helpers, Light Equipment Operators (skid steer), Substation Craft, Heavy Equipment Operators, Laborers; Warehouse Workers, and helpers in all crafts. This hiring event was free and open to the public.

Interested job seekers should create a profile and apply at Careers.bv.com or call 1 (800) 790-2149.

 

