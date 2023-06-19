14U Celtics outlast Suns in double overtime in DHBC Basketball League play Published 1:40 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

AMERICUS – It took all of regulation and two overtimes to decide the outcome, but the 14U Celtics were able to outlast the Suns in an exciting back-and-forth affair by the score of 42-41 in the fourth of four games played in the Dwight Harris Boys Club Basketball League (DHBC) at the Ninth Grade Academy on Friday evening, June 16.

Amir Nelson led the Celtics with 22 points and Cam Watts poured in 11 in the winning cause. The Suns were led in scoring by Trevion Breedlove, who scored 14 points, while Jaydin Galloway chipped in 13 in the losing cause.

The first game of the day featured two teams from the 11U Boys’ Division: the Warriors and the Suns. In that game, the Warriors jumped out to a big lead and never looked back on their way to a 40-21 win. Kyle Robinson led the Warriors with 16 points and Aiden Williams led the Suns with 12 points.

In the 12U Girls’ Division, the 12U Aces had no problems with the Liberty, as they jumped out to a 10-2 lead and went on to win by the score of 18-4. Charlie Spann led the Aces with eight points and Princess Covington scored all four of the Liberty’s points.

In another 14U boys clash between the Clippers and the Kings, it was an exciting back-and-forth affair throughout the contest. However, the Clippers were able to outlast the Kings by the score of 40-38.

Both Chaston Green and Brenden Covin each scored 10 points to lead the victorious Clippers and Jermaine Curry led the Kings with 23 points.