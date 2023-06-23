Area Beat Report June 21 through 22
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Holley, Tarrance Darby (Bonded Out), 28, DUI-Alcohol
- Merritt, Jakewon Kentrell (In Jail), 17, Aggravated Assault
- Rubiani, Joshua Alexander (In Jail), 22, Financial Transaction Card Fraud
- Burns, Damion Marquis (Rebook), 45, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-Allowed Child to witness felony family violence/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Jones, Curtis Lee (In Jail), 63, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Defecting or missing speedometer
- Roberts, James Cole (In Jail), 27, Holding for Worth County
- Smith, Samuel (Bonded Out), 36, Possession of Firearm by convicted Felon
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/21
- Bumphead Rd. and Johnson Rd. at 2:26 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- GA Hwy 27 E and GA Hwy 195 at 4:15 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 391 Watermelon Rd. at 4:34 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 415 Confederate St. at 4:36 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 at 6:48 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 373 Upper River Rd. at Pulaski State Prison at 7:13 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- 149 Ginger Dr. at 7:17 a.m., Information for officer
- 400 block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 7:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at Mask Rd. at 10:44 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 321 Lacross Rd. at Americus Estates at 11:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 192 Hillcrest Grang at 12 :11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 109 West Dodson St. at 2:05 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 1600 Block of State Route 30 East at 2:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 2239 State Hwy 308 at 3:13 p.m., Theft
- 149 Ginger Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Information for officer
- GA State Route 49 South at Mile Marker 9 at 4:53 p.m., Welfare Check
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 6:16 p.m., Animal Case
- 1162 Salters Mill Rd. at 7:51 p.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 East at Highway 195 at 9:30 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 135 Foster St. at 9:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 11:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 25 at 5:42 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
6/22
- 255 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 12:12 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 1600 Block of County Rd. 45 at 1:17 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 183 Mitchell St. at 5:35 a.m., Shots Fired
- 348 Lacross Rd. at 1:51 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 348 Lacross Rd. at 3:40 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 221B Sylvan Rd. at 3:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA State Route 30 at GA State Route 153 at 5:26 p.m., Welfare Check
- 420 ML Hudson Street at 6:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 173 Grover Dr. at 6:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 111 Woodland Acres at 8:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 West at East Rockhill Dr. at 10:15 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 27 East and Lane Store Rd. at 10:21 p.m., Accident Report
6/23
•Tallent Store Rd. about Myrtle Springs Rd. at 2:02 a.m., Roadway Blocked