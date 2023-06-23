Area Beat Report June 21 through 22

Published 4:25 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Holley, Tarrance Darby (Bonded Out), 28, DUI-Alcohol
  • Merritt, Jakewon Kentrell (In Jail), 17, Aggravated Assault
  • Rubiani, Joshua Alexander (In Jail), 22, Financial Transaction Card Fraud
  • Burns, Damion Marquis (Rebook), 45, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-Allowed Child to witness felony family violence/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Jones, Curtis Lee (In Jail), 63, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Defecting or missing speedometer
  • Roberts, James Cole (In Jail), 27, Holding for Worth County
  • Smith, Samuel (Bonded Out), 36, Possession of Firearm by convicted Felon

 

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/21

  • Bumphead Rd. and Johnson Rd. at 2:26 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • GA Hwy 27 E and GA Hwy 195 at 4:15 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 391 Watermelon Rd. at 4:34 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 415 Confederate St. at 4:36 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 2239 GA Hwy 308 at 6:48 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 373 Upper River Rd. at Pulaski State Prison at 7:13 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
  • 149 Ginger Dr. at 7:17 a.m., Information for officer
  • 400 block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 7:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at Mask Rd. at 10:44 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 321 Lacross Rd. at Americus Estates at 11:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 192 Hillcrest Grang at 12 :11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 109 West Dodson St. at 2:05 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 1600 Block of State Route 30 East at 2:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 2239 State Hwy 308 at 3:13 p.m., Theft
  • 149 Ginger Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Information for officer
  • GA State Route 49 South at Mile Marker 9 at 4:53 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 850 Flintside Dr. at 6:16 p.m., Animal Case
  • 1162 Salters Mill Rd. at 7:51 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 280 East at Highway 195 at 9:30 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 135 Foster St. at 9:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 11:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 25 at 5:42 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

6/22

  • 255 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 12:12 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 1600 Block of County Rd. 45 at 1:17 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 183 Mitchell St. at 5:35 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 348 Lacross Rd. at 1:51 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 348 Lacross Rd. at 3:40 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 221B Sylvan Rd. at 3:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 30 at GA State Route 153 at 5:26 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 420 ML Hudson Street at 6:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 173 Grover Dr. at 6:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 111 Woodland Acres at 8:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 West at East Rockhill Dr. at 10:15 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 27 East and Lane Store Rd. at 10:21 p.m., Accident Report

6/23

•Tallent Store Rd. about Myrtle Springs Rd. at 2:02 a.m., Roadway Blocked

More community

Public Hearing to discuss alcoholic beverage license for American Legion Post 558 among topics at Sumter County BOC regular meeting

Area Beat Report June 16 through June 22, 2023

Board Appointments made during Americus City Council meeting

Area Beat Report June 15 through June 16, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage